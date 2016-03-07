About this product
The Indica influences keep Silver Haze short and compact in stature and full-bodied, dense buds without the intensely pleasurable Sativa effect is lost. Silver Haze has an amazing strong spicy aroma, fruity aroma and full taste Haze. .
Product Features
Sex: Feminized
Type: Sativa dominant hybrid Sativa (90%) Indica (10%)
Genetics: Haze x Skunk x Northern Lights
THC Level: 18%
Average Yield: 450gr/m2
Average Height: 70 to 100cm
Flowering Time: 65 days
Harvest Month: October
About this strain
Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds.
Silver Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with