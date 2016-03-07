Silver Haze from Vision Seeds is a real Sativa Indica hybrid. Haze, a strong pure Sativa, crossed with the potent Indica strains Northern Lights and Skunk where the Indica dominance through frequent back-breeding heavily reduced.



The Indica influences keep Silver Haze short and compact in stature and full-bodied, dense buds without the intensely pleasurable Sativa effect is lost. Silver Haze has an amazing strong spicy aroma, fruity aroma and full taste Haze. .

Product Features



Sex: Feminized



Type: Sativa dominant hybrid Sativa (90%) Indica (10%)



Genetics: Haze x Skunk x Northern Lights



THC Level: 18%



Average Yield: 450gr/m2



Average Height: 70 to 100cm



Flowering Time: 65 days



Harvest Month: October