Like its title, this LIVE Wax is a mouthful and it’s full-spectrum. Shatterizer’s Gorilla Blueberry OG Wax is whipped to perfection with the highest level of terpene preservation in the process. Made from LIVE fresh frozen material, it took less purging to bring out the rising flavours within this hybrid. The fusion between Blueberry, GG and OG Kush co-parent strains make up the taste, the name and its very best qualities. Winterized perfectly for all seasons, our Shatterizer LIVE Wax has a refined and defined taste. With a golden consistency, this wax has a glistening finish. Our Gorilla Blueberry OG Live Wax is a perfect mouthful.