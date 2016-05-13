Very little is known about Alien Technology other than it is a landrace strain selected from a handful of seeds acquired by breeder OBSoul33t from a US soldier returning from Afghanistan. It is a pure indica that features light green buds, incredible trichome production, and a spicy, hashy flavor/aroma with fuel undertones. Reports indicate that the high is more stimulating than your typical indica, while lasting as long as 6 hours. Alien Technology has been used in breeding some of today’s most potent hybrids such as Alien Dawg and Alien Kush.