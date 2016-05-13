ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Very little is known about Alien Technology other than it is a landrace strain selected from a handful of seeds acquired by breeder OBSoul33t from a US soldier returning from Afghanistan. It is a pure indica that features light green buds, incredible trichome production, and a spicy, hashy flavor/aroma with fuel undertones. Reports indicate that the high is more stimulating than your typical indica, while lasting as long as 6 hours. Alien Technology has been used in breeding some of today’s most potent hybrids such as Alien Dawg and Alien Kush.

Avatar for OffshoreNE
Member since 2017
Usually a sativa guy but a good evening indica never hurts. Comes on smooth and strong. Distinct smell. Lasts a looooong time. A good non-couchlock indica.
ArousedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for BlazedDiesel
Member since 2017
Buds are super keefy, has a very herbal wood like aroma, tastes pretty good and definitely has a nice relaxing high, but not so strong that you can't go about your daily activities. Can't go wrong with this strain if you like a stimulating body high
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for brian318
Member since 2015
Beautiful, light green and fluffy buds..this flower is uplifting and quite euphoric for an indica, but relaxing at the same time. It has a woody/faint nag champa aroma.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for fdrumz
Member since 2017
It can be explained in a few simple words. Great taste and and the most relaxing high. All you need for the best indica!
Focused
Avatar for 13Murphy74
Member since 2015
Picked up a 1gram MEDI VapeRX of this strain with really hogh hopes as the container said 79.27% THC and really high levels of THCA and CBD... The smoke i usually buy ranges from 18 to 30% so I was really excited about these high percentages. overall I can't say that I didn't get high because I got ...
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Alien Technology
First strain child
Alien Apparition
child
Second strain child
Glue Tech
child

