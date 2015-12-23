Fire OG Black Hoodie with SkunkPocket - Limited-Edition
About this product
Look strong with our pullover hoodie crafted from our signature soft Eco Fleece. This hoodie is hard-core comfortable. The design is inspired by the strain known for being one of the strongest OG strains on the planet, Fire OG. With parents of OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush, this strain packs up to 22% THC!
Each hoodie is outfitted with our patent-pending Skunk Pocket™ technology. An on-the-go cannabis lifestyle doesn’t need to attracted unwanted attention. Take your skunk anywhere without the glorious odors. Our odor absorbing SkunkPockets are built with a washable odor-filtration material that is thin, soft and durable.
If you love Sour Diesel, this is the hoodie for you!
Choose either zippered or pull-over styles
Soft Eco-Fleece™ for lightweight warmth
50% Polyester, 46% Cotton, 4% Rayon
Odor-absorbing interior Skunk Pocket
Ribbed Hemband and Sleeve Cuffs
Set In Sleeves
Hoodie w/ Drawchords
Contains Organic & Recycled Materials
About this strain
Fire OG, also known as "Fire OG Kush," is a indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.
Fire OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with