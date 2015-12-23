ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Fire OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Fire OG.

Effects

709 people reported 5281 effects
Relaxed 54%
Happy 53%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 39%
Hungry 28%
Stress 35%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 25%
Pain 25%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 9%
Paranoid 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

1,026

Avatar for lakisok
Member since 2020
Fragrant, nice buzz, euphoric, happy, a bit dazed.... nice fuzzy feeling
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Mds14xo
Member since 2020
Good!
Reported
feelings
EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Briendonw
Member since 2020
Anyone else get this?we do grow indoor,buds frequently available carts&amp; shatter,+++wax msg us for o.r.d.e.rs well msg us through +. 1.&amp;&amp; 9???---0!(9))))---3*'#''4?-1_'+&amp;?0()6();;;2;;:%3!!!!! We lbs on discount ..I had learned it back then with my late ddady RIP DAD. Also Been supply!...
Reported
feelings
Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
Fire 🔥 og is amazing definitely in my top 5. Just a fantastic strain!
Reported
feelings
Photos

Avatar for lovingindica
Member since 2018
Very dense and frosty buds. Smells lemony, earthy and has a bit of spice to it. I lit up a bowl about 30 minutes ago and the effects come on slow but with a heavy punch, roughly 15 minutes in. This is a strong strain and induces a relaxing body high but don't be fooled, it has powerful cerebral effe...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for hovenchy
Member since 2020
i made an account just to type this review. So I smoked this strain before work around 11:00 pm. and while at work i am currently (4:57 am) still somewhat high but i can tell it’s coming down but in the middle of those two times i was so high that i fell asleep in the elevator at my job. i’m a secur...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Elchapo_xii
Member since 2020
This strain is my go to if I’m wanting to feel super relaxed. It has a nice earthy taste. Definitely one of my favorite buds.
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
Avatar for trboats
Member since 2020
I got 3gs of borderline mid of this strain and to be honest, I didn’t think it would get me high. Boy was I wrong. I pulled 3 fat jibs of this bud and felt like I was floating in space for nearly 2 hours. Definitely more of a heady high, and the only downside to this strain is the cotton mouth and d...
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedTinglyUplifted