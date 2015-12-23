We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Very dense and frosty buds. Smells lemony, earthy and has a bit of spice to it. I lit up a bowl about 30 minutes ago and the effects come on slow but with a heavy punch, roughly 15 minutes in. This is a strong strain and induces a relaxing body high but don't be fooled, it has powerful cerebral effe...
i made an account just to type this review. So I smoked this strain before work around 11:00 pm. and while at work i am currently (4:57 am) still somewhat high but i can tell it’s coming down but in the middle of those two times i was so high that i fell asleep in the elevator at my job. i’m a secur...
I got 3gs of borderline mid of this strain and to be honest, I didn’t think it would get me high. Boy was I wrong. I pulled 3 fat jibs of this bud and felt like I was floating in space for nearly 2 hours. Definitely more of a heady high, and the only downside to this strain is the cotton mouth and d...