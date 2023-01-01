The first inhalation dry powder designed for cannabis. The right dosage in one breath.



Sula breathable cannabis is a radically new, and better way to consume cannabis – for therapeutic relief or pure enjoyment.



Sula delivers a pure, clean, precise, fast-acting, and manageable dose - with prolonged effect and without the risks of smoking and vaping.



Sula expands the times, places and ways you can engage and enjoy cannabis.

Show more