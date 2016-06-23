About this product
Alien Kush X Tahoe OG
Indica / Sativa: 60% Sativa
Average Test: 20-28% THC
Time To Flower: 60-65 (8-9 weeks), october outdoor
Yield: 11oz/ m² indoor 13 oz/ plant outdoor
Growing Notes: Short, round growth requires pruning to allow light through, better indoors. Alien OG has proven to be moderately difficult for inexperienced growers. This plant prefers a warm and humid outdoor environment and needs to be kept at around 50% humidity when kept indoors. Although this strain is quite resistant to standard molds and diseases, it is recommended that you keep an eye on it
Flower Notes: The light green buds have a covering of red or orange hairs and should be airy.
Flavor: Skunky, Pine
Terpene Profile: lemon, pine, pungent, skunky
Medical Effects: relaxed, euphoric, happy, uplifted, sleepy, aids with stress, depression, pain, insomnia, lack of appetite
About this strain
Alien OG, also known as "Alien OG Kush," is a hybrid cross of Tahoe OG and Alien Kush. First available as a clone in California’s Bay Area and now in seed form from Cali Connection, Alien OG has the typical lemon and pine OG smell and flavor, and its intense high combines heavy body effects and a psychedelic cerebral buzz. Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter.
