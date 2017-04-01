ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Alien Kush

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 9 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 133 reviews

Alien Kush

Alien Kush is a potent cross of LVPK and Alien Dawg that originally hails from California, not deep space. It may have you feeling a little spacey, though, as this strain touches down in the brain first, giving active, sometimes-psychedelic effects. The active buzz settles over time into a relaxing body buzz that will dissolve both stress and pain. Alien Kush plants have average yields, but they are hardy, easy-to-grow plants, indoors or out. The light green buds have a covering of red or orange hairs and should be airy. This strain has a piney smell, but the taste is a subtle spiciness that is reminiscent of tea.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

699 reported effects from 86 people
Relaxed 60%
Euphoric 51%
Happy 47%
Uplifted 39%
Creative 31%
Dry mouth 37%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 15%
Dizzy 13%
Anxious 8%

Reviews

133

Avatar for pingaswarrior77
Member since 2014
Definitely one of the best strains I've ever tried. Flowery sweet aroma, mixed with a woody, earthy undertone. taste is kinda unique, similar to a powerful AK, very strong taste with sweet and flowery undertones, but not too harsh. The come-up is slow and comfy, it starts off in the head and you can...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
This is gonna sound VERY stonerish, but I actually began to see snippets of the future, like I was having Deja Vu.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Avatar for hazey89
Member since 2011
Also known as Space Kush. Lineage is Las Vegas Purple Kush x Alien Technology. Buds were very green and light. A light squeeze released an orgasm into my nostrils. The taste of the herb was an earthy, typical kushy type of thing. It wasn't amazing but the high makes up for the lack of taste.
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for kamikazeforever
Member since 2016
great smoke . nice feeling very relaxing . also a nice happy thoughts. wondeland in a plant.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Ckludt98
Member since 2014
Very good strain! The taste is unbelievably fruity and delicious! The high hits you with a very energetic feeling and as time goes by it goes to a mellow relaxed feeling
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
LVPK
parent
Second strain parent
Alien Dawg
parent
Strain
Alien Kush
First strain child
Travel Joint
child
Second strain child
Alion
child

Photos

User uploaded image of Alien KushUser uploaded image of Alien KushUser uploaded image of Alien KushUser uploaded image of Alien KushUser uploaded image of Alien KushUser uploaded image of Alien KushUser uploaded image of Alien Kush
