This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Relaxed 61%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 52%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 29%
Stress 33%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 4%
Reviews
964
jjm1a1
Member since 2020
Trash. Absolutely disappointing. After hearing something like "Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter." you expect it to live up to the hype. Unfortunately, that is not the case, as smoking this makes you feel like you're thinking about getting high instead of actually...
First time medicating with this strain. I have a very high tolerance and it still only took 2 good rips off my bowl to get me medicated the way I enjoy while maintaining a clear and focused mind. It gave me a ton of energy and intensified my focus on whatever task was at hand. It also helped with my...