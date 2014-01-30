ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Alien OG reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Alien OG.

Effects

651 people reported 4807 effects
Relaxed 61%
Euphoric 52%
Happy 52%
Uplifted 43%
Creative 29%
Stress 33%
Pain 27%
Anxiety 26%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 14%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 5%
Headache 4%

Reviews

964

Avatar for jjm1a1
Member since 2020
Trash. Absolutely disappointing. After hearing something like "Beginners and novices, be sure to take it slow with this heavy-hitter." you expect it to live up to the hype. Unfortunately, that is not the case, as smoking this makes you feel like you're thinking about getting high instead of actually...
Avatar for Calmlikeabong
Member since 2020
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for TreesSh0p
Member since 2020
Avatar for MountainMan34
Member since 2020
First time medicating with this strain. I have a very high tolerance and it still only took 2 good rips off my bowl to get me medicated the way I enjoy while maintaining a clear and focused mind. It gave me a ton of energy and intensified my focus on whatever task was at hand. It also helped with my...
EnergeticFocusedHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for silverslinky
Member since 2020
Made me very sleepy
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Blackbull4u
Member since 2016
This is one amazing strand. It allows me to focus and maintain my normal daily activities. Well also eliminating pain.
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for phazedkiki
Member since 2020
very relaxing. A+ !
FocusedHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for AsapAnnika
Member since 2020
Chill
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy