Breathmints

Genetics: Mendo Breath X SinMint Cookies

Indica Dominant

Average Test: 22-24% THC

Time To Flower: 53-62 days

Average Yield: 450-850g Per square meter

Growing Notes: One of the advantages of the Breath Mints cannabis plant is that it’s suitable for growing indoors and outdoors, without significant changes in height and yield.

Flower Notes: dark, purply dense nugs have beautiful clear crystalize trichomes decorating the entire flower. Stunningly golden-orange hairs adorn this almost inky blue bud in a way that reminds you of melted gold. The sweet caramel and vanilla hints added to the earthy mint refresh your nose and makes for an exciting flavor burn.

Flavor Profile: menthol, chestnut, rose

Terpene Profile: Ocimene, Hulumene, and Linalool

Medical Effects: sleepy, tingly, euphoric, Aids with Insomnia, Stress, Pain

Breeder: Sin City Seeds

