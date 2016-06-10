ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Mendo Breath

Mendo Breath is an interesting mix of OGKB (OGKushBreath, which is the supposed patriarch in the Cookies Fam genetics) and Mendo Montage. Their forces combined make dense frosty buds that reek of sweet vanilla and caramel. But no matter how good this smells, save it for after work. This thumper can pivot your entire day’s plans with its powerful body high built for chronic pain and discomfort. 

1955 reported effects from 226 people
Relaxed 80%
Sleepy 50%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 28%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%
Paranoid 3%

Avatar for GreenThumbGreenLung
Member since 2017
Top 3 of all time!! Mendo Breath (OGKB X Mendo Montage) is the love child of two serious strains. If you get a chance to run her outdoor, I highly recommend doing so. Gorgeous bud structure, flavor and high all equate to one of the best smokes on the market today. Stress relief, anxiety alleviation...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for JediKnight
Member since 2014
What a way to end the day. This hybrid is great noise cancellation in my opinion, forces you to chill out. 100% not a run around flower, unless you're weird like me and can do either or. Pain relief is actually there as well. Kudos to the crafty blokes who thought this one up. 👍🏼✌🏼️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for thisbeaidan
Member since 2016
I smoked this during midterms last spring, and it really took the edge off (anxiety and stress wise). It also allowed me to sleep more regularly and without nightmares. I have PTSD and tend to have flash backs/nightmares when I'm under a lot of stress/pressure, and this really leveled my emotions ou...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedSleepyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🤢🌏 Mendo Breath smells like sweet pine-cone flavored cookies covered in Thanksgiving gravy. Pungent and stinky, this sticky hybrid feels more like an indica and definitely will relax you. Mind and body will both greatly benefit from the wonderful effects of this strain. I wouldn't recommend it in ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for kooshboosh
Member since 2016
I had no idea that Cannabis could be as strong as opiate pain medications until I tried Mendo Breath. Eyes and a nose are all you need to determine the potency of these flowers. The smell is ridiculously sweet and vanilla-like, much like Thin Mint GSC. I can't begin to describe how tasty these buds ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Mendo Montage
parent
Second strain parent
OGKB
parent
Strain
Mendo Breath
First strain child
Jelly Breath
child
Second strain child
Ghostbreath
child

