Forum Cut Girl Scout Cookies

Genetics: OG Kush X Durban Poison

Indica / Sativa: 60% Indica

Average Test: 25-28% THC 1% CBD

Time to Flower: 60-70 days, mid october outdoor

Average Yield: 10 oz / m² indoor, 10 oz+ / plant outdoor

Growing Notes: Girl Scout Cookies are produced in short to medium height plants, with sturdy branches and bright green leaves. When grown in cooler settings, it produces a purplish bud that are rich in density and slightly crystallized.

All-round a very resistant strain to mildew and pests, growing GSC is more about creating an environment where it can flourish stress-free with enough space for it to branch out. Girl Scout Cookies when grown outdoors needs a lot of warmth and sunshine to thrive. This means it is best kept in a mediterranean climate with a balmier atmosphere.

Flower Notes: bright green with a lot of purple throughout the leaves and flower buds. Just like indicas, its also fairly short, dense and bushy.

Flavor Notes: Fruity, diesel, skunky, mint, Sweet, earthy, pungent, lemon, mint, spicy, herbal

Medical Effects: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric, Uplifted, Creative, aids with Stress, Pain, Depression, Insomnia, Lack of appetite

Breeder: Cookie Family

