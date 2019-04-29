About this product
About this strain
Forum Cut Cookies effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
79% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
75% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
