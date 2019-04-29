ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Hondekos1
Member since 2019
Dense buds and a great smoke, I’m so high right waiting for mcd
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Patrick802VT
Member since 2019
A favorite for me! Every part of the bud is beautiful, the taste is amazing and the effects are A+! A must smoke
feelings
Avatar for trillpaco
Member since 2015
this strain is amazing, a really great body high then that head high sneaks up on you... has great taste and will leave you baked (the only bad thing i have to say about the strain is that it gives you a bad cotton mouth)
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for rainyram
Member since 2017
Uplifting. A good euphoric stone. Lovely cerebral high. Amazing for socializing, writing, and focus in general. My go-to wake and bake strain.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for wnagy
Member since 2018
So tasty. Great day strain. Just kept smacking my lips like I was eating sugar cookies.
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for TheRollingGod88
Member since 2019
Straight sleeeeep 😍
feelings
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Sillivillin
Member since 2019
truly impressed! I haven't had such a tasty, delicious smelling bud do such a killer job in idk how long! a full 5 star from me!
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Zinzah
Member since 2018
Nice sweet tasting buds. Very uplifted after smoking! Ready to tackle the day. 💙💙💙
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted