Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
this strain is amazing, a really great body high then that head high sneaks up on you... has great taste and will leave you baked (the only bad thing i have to say about the strain is that it gives you a bad cotton mouth)