Grape Stomper

Genetics: Purple Elephant X Chemdawg Sour Diesel

Indica / Sativa: 60% Sativa

Average Test: 16-22% THC 1% CBD

Time To Flower: 72 days, mid october outdoor

Average Yield: 12 ounces per square meter indoor, 16 ounces or more per plant outdoor. Growing Notes: If you choose to cultivate this strain indoors, note that it thrives in a hydroponics setup. Consider using a grow tent because it doesn’t grow much taller than four feet. You can easily keep it under control via regular trimming.

Flower Notes: The purple coloring is there but is far from the standout feature. The trichomes actually obscure your view of the resinous buds, although you get to see plenty of orange pistils.

Flavor: Sweet, fruity, candy, berry, grape

Terpene Profile: beta-myrcene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool, limonene, beta-pinene and alpha-pinene

Medical Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Uplifted, Euphoric, Tingly. Aids with Stress, Pain, Depression, Lack of appetite, Headaches

