ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Chemdog Sour Diesel
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Chemdog Sour Diesel

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Hybrid

4.5 108 reviews

Chemdog Sour Diesel

aka Chem Sour, Chemdawg Diesel, Chemdog Sour, Sour Chem, Chemdog Diesel

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 108 reviews

Chemdog Sour Diesel

Chemdog Sour Diesel (or Chem Sour) from Reservoir Seeds is a sativa-dominant hybrid cannabis strain that combines champion genetics from Chemdog D and Sour Diesel. With a sharp sour bite, Chemdog Sour Diesel has a funky fuel and earthy pine aroma that stuns the senses. Its buzzing euphoria leaves you feeling elevated and uplifted, but anxiety-prone individuals should tread carefully with this high-flying sativa. 

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

67 people reported 487 effects
Happy 64%
Uplifted 61%
Euphoric 50%
Energetic 47%
Relaxed 47%
Stress 20%
Anxiety 20%
Pain 14%
Depression 11%
Fatigue 11%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 2%
Paranoid 1%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

108

Show all

Avatar for pp2625
Member since 2015
HOLY COUCH THE INDICA! Is it possible to want to sit there and do nothing.....but want to dance at the same time? You do move....you want to move....you want to do something....but just don't STOP.....the moment you stop the Indica pulls you down and all you want to do is NOTHING......before you tak...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for neutralize
Member since 2017
Chemdawg comes on nice and easy for me when I need sleep relief, so I thought this would be something similar when I heard about it. Nope. Shit creeped its ass up on me and when it did hit, it all but suckerpunched me in the jaw. Very little body high, hella intense cerebral high. I'm currently plow...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for arturo109lc
Member since 2015
A great hybrid strain overall. I rolled a bit of it and it definitely had a satisfactory affect for only being a little bit of herb. The effects were varied but overall there was an increase in creativity while I was writing something down I could picture many different ways to phrase the same thoug...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
So this funkified, sour, piney, bud which carries that wave of earthy fuel to the pallet is currently hitting Northeast Michigan. Man o man am I thrilled! This cross of champions encompasses both strains into a "super strain" that when smoked lifted me off the couch like a man possessed. I went ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for woltza
Member since 2013
Incredible for my pain and anxiety. I don't exactly understand how well sativas work for me like this but I've been told there are very few of us out there where sativas work differently than indicas. Indicas make my anxious and paranoid most times... especially ones like gorilla glue #4 and #5.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeFocusedGigglyHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Chemdog Sour Diesel nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Chemdog Sour Diesel nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Chemdog Sour Diesel
First strain child
Lemon Stomper
child
Second strain child
Purple Snowman
child

Products with Chemdog Sour Diesel

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Chemdog Sour Diesel nearby.

Good reads

Show all

New Strains Alert: Pearl Scout Cookies, Jenny Kush, NightFire OG, Ken’s Kush and More
New Strains Alert: Pearl Scout Cookies, Jenny Kush, NightFire OG, Ken’s Kush and More

Most popular in