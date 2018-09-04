We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Nice fruity smell, almost like a craft beer. It snuck up on me , had a mild buzz after a few hits, next thing you know it’s super euphoric head high, mild munchies and red eyes but no major dry mouth. wife was talking but I was launched to the moon and wasn’t hearing what she was saying lol. after ...
This strain has to be one of my favorites. It left me relaxed and super happy. Nothing got me down and i just kept giggling and talking. I wanted to go on a walk and just take in nature. Very good strain highly recommend