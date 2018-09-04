ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Effects

270 people reported 2080 effects
Happy 62%
Relaxed 55%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 29%
Stress 39%
Pain 35%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 29%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 24%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 4%
Headache 3%

359

Avatar for monkeymama77
Member since 2016
Omg. One of my top faves. No paranoia. No anxiety. A nice smooth, mellow and chill sensation. Just as good as my #1 fave, Jenny kush.
FocusedGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Veekay420
Member since 2018
The smell alone is very fruitful It has a solid amount of trichomes, the high is a great balance of head and body (:
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for hampels
Member since 2018
Very euphoric. A bowl did me in.
EnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for PupNtaco
Member since 2019
Nice fruity smell, almost like a craft beer. It snuck up on me , had a mild buzz after a few hits, next thing you know it’s super euphoric head high, mild munchies and red eyes but no major dry mouth. wife was talking but I was launched to the moon and wasn’t hearing what she was saying lol. after ...
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for OLC54
Member since 2019
Took a couple of bong hits after work and enjoyed the nice head high that slowly worked its way to the body. Not too high but feeling great and pain free in my joints!!!!! Highly recommended
HappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Barryeagleman
Member since 2019
This strain has to be one of my favorites. It left me relaxed and super happy. Nothing got me down and i just kept giggling and talking. I wanted to go on a walk and just take in nature. Very good strain highly recommend
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Jams.
Member since 2018
love the taste great head buz
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy