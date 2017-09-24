ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  Purple Elephant
Indica

4.2 110 reviews

Purple Elephant

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 12 products tested with lab partners

Calculated from 110 reviews

Purple Elephant

A strain from JojoRizo, Purple Elephant is a clone-only cross of Purple Urkle and an unknown strain from S1 Seeds. It’s famous for being crossed into Grape Stomper by Gage Green Genetics and it has an average flowering time with big yields.

Effects

65 people reported 467 effects
Relaxed 78%
Happy 52%
Euphoric 40%
Sleepy 38%
Uplifted 36%
Stress 38%
Anxiety 26%
Insomnia 23%
Depression 21%
Pain 20%
Dry mouth 16%
Dry eyes 6%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%
Headache 1%

Reviews

110

Photos

Lineage

Strain
Purple Elephant
First strain child
Purple Snowman
child
Second strain child
White Elephant
child

Products with Purple Elephant

