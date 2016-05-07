Genetics: Snowcap X LA Confidential

Indica / Sativa: 70% Indica

Average Test: 15-27% THC

Time to Flower: (8-9 weeks)

Average Yield: High

Growing Notes: Despite some sativa characteristics, it has the true look of an indica. It stands up well to weather conditions, making it a prime candidate for outdoor growth. It has a sturdy composition with a resilient stalk and thickly curled leaves. Snowland is unaffected by mold and mildew.

Flower Notes: super frosty appearance due to a thick coating of tiny crystal bright vibrant white trichomes. Underneath the crystals, dark amber hairs and minty patches can be detected along with dark curly leaves.

Flavor Profile: Fruit, Diesel, Sandalwood, tropical, spicy, lemon

Medical Effects: Euphoria, relaxation, uplifting. Aids with muscle spasms, appetite loss, nausea, depression, and insomnia

Breeder: DNA Genetics

Show more