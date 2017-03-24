ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Snowcap
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Snowcap

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.1 495 reviews

Snowcap

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 7 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 495 reviews

Snowcap

Another West Coast strain that has developed quite a legacy for itself, Snowcap is a potent sativa with a nice lemony scent with a hint of menthol. The effects are decidedly cerebral and should trigger creativity, happiness, and a case of the giggles. Believed to be a hybrid of Humbolt Snow and an unknown Haze, the poorly documented genetic history leaves some mystery surrounding Snowcap. One thing consumers will agree on is the all-around flavor and potency of this robust strain.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

365 people reported 2844 effects
Happy 55%
Uplifted 55%
Energetic 48%
Euphoric 47%
Creative 44%
Stress 46%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 30%
Pain 27%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 33%
Dry eyes 18%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 6%

Reviews

495

more reviews
write a review

Find Snowcap nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Snowcap nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for J1
J1
More upliftingLeafly flower for Super Lemon Haze
Super Lemon Haze
More euphoricLeafly flower for Jack Herer
Jack Herer
More euphoricLeafly flower for Kali Mist
Kali Mist
More focusingLeafly flower for Candy Jack
Candy Jack
More focusingLeafly flower for Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Cough
More euphoricLeafly flower for Green Crack
Green Crack
More energeticLeafly flower for Cinderella 99
Cinderella 99
More happy
search by similar

Photos

more photos

Found in

Preview for Focusing cannabis strains
Focusing cannabis strains

Lineage

Strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Snowcap
First strain child
Tesla Tower
child
Second strain child
Mammoth
child

Products with Snowcap

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Snowcap nearby.