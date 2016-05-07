ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
SnowLAnd reviews

Avatar for Chelzrene10
Member since 2018
I usually only smoke at night so I really like this strain for winding down after a long day. It's a really smooth smoke with nice big clouds. Beautifully earthy. Comes on heavy yet it makes your body feel light.
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for HouseWren
Member since 2018
Like the blurb about it says, it gives a stable high with few peaks and lows. It's a steady good feeling and feels like a true hybrid between sativa and indica.
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Lizamule
Member since 2019
I am growing it now. It’s growing beautifully in 5 gallon pots. I recently went to the beach and picked up some and kelp added it to the soil. Hoping they will like that. 4th week of flower 8/23/19. Planted from seeds out doors. We will see how the smoke is. I’m thinking pretty good.
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for HybridQueen
Member since 2018
Got the Mini budz version
EnergeticHungryRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for partyslayer1
Member since 2015
Super balanced high. Not too cerebral, but still enough to notice. Great fruity taste, great flower structure. Focus is a great trait and this helps you keep moving forward. I enjoy it.
Avatar for Spara3
Member since 2018
Most insane specimens of this galaxy made sweet LSD Trippy love snd gave birth to this strain. Worth every penny. Combined with Blue Dream and Acid. Life Changing. Plunged me into another galaxy gently and coupled with 200ug acid. Indica kept things chill: and legendary Sativa kept my glowing thro...
Avatar for KingRollUp72
Member since 2018
Great sweet taste while enduring a mid day smoke . Keeps you calm and steady ready to take on action
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Abccat13
Member since 2018
My stuff came in at 33% from Seattle. I'm a daily indica smoker and this is one of the first strains in a while that has the typical "creeper" effect. One hit and you feel a release of tension in your head followed by a smooth transition to a full body stone. The smell is out of this fucking world, ...
