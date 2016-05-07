Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain SnowLAnd.
Reviews
42
Chelzrene10
Member since 2018
I usually only smoke at night so I really like this strain for winding down after a long day. It's a really smooth smoke with nice big clouds. Beautifully earthy.
Comes on heavy yet it makes your body feel light.
I am growing it now.
It’s growing beautifully in 5 gallon pots. I recently went to the beach and picked up some and kelp added it to the soil. Hoping they will like that. 4th week of flower 8/23/19. Planted from seeds out doors. We will see how the smoke is. I’m thinking pretty good.
Most insane specimens of this galaxy made sweet LSD Trippy love snd gave birth to this strain. Worth every penny. Combined with Blue Dream and Acid. Life Changing.
Plunged me into another galaxy gently and coupled with 200ug acid. Indica kept things chill: and legendary Sativa kept my glowing thro...
My stuff came in at 33% from Seattle. I'm a daily indica smoker and this is one of the first strains in a while that has the typical "creeper" effect. One hit and you feel a release of tension in your head followed by a smooth transition to a full body stone. The smell is out of this fucking world, ...