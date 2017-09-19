Sundial Cannabis
About this product
A high-potency indica-hybrid, Super Skunk is superlative skunky and first-rate funky. It's positively pungent, is what we're saying.
This is the story, the story is this: A certain kind of person loves their cannabis to be as skunky as it is funky, so one of those certain kinds of people set out to make the skunkiest and funkiest bud of all. Super Skunk (Afghani X Skunk No 1) is a dense bud with all shades of green. More importantly, this high-potency indica-hybrid is superlative skunk and first-rate funk—pungent and cheesy and a little bit sweet in the nose. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards in the heartland of Alberta. Top Leaf premium cannabis is cured for 21 days and comes in 1 g false bottom recyclable container and 3.5 g glass jar.
This is the story, the story is this: A certain kind of person loves their cannabis to be as skunky as it is funky, so one of those certain kinds of people set out to make the skunkiest and funkiest bud of all. Super Skunk (Afghani X Skunk No 1) is a dense bud with all shades of green. More importantly, this high-potency indica-hybrid is superlative skunk and first-rate funk—pungent and cheesy and a little bit sweet in the nose. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards in the heartland of Alberta. Top Leaf premium cannabis is cured for 21 days and comes in 1 g false bottom recyclable container and 3.5 g glass jar.
Super Skunk effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
440 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
32% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
37% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!