About this product

A high-potency indica-hybrid, Super Skunk is superlative skunky and first-rate funky. It's positively pungent, is what we're saying.



This is the story, the story is this: A certain kind of person loves their cannabis to be as skunky as it is funky, so one of those certain kinds of people set out to make the skunkiest and funkiest bud of all. Super Skunk (Afghani X Skunk No 1) is a dense bud with all shades of green. More importantly, this high-potency indica-hybrid is superlative skunk and first-rate funk—pungent and cheesy and a little bit sweet in the nose. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis—cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles—grown to exacting standards in the heartland of Alberta. Top Leaf premium cannabis is cured for 21 days and comes in 1 g false bottom recyclable container and 3.5 g glass jar.