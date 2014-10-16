Sundial Cannabis
Daydream
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Daydream (Chemdawg) is medium- to very strong- potency potential sativa-hybrid in the Sundial FLOW series. The bud is sage green with dark pistils, super sticky and thick with trichomes. It's also super stinky, with a diesel aroma that's both tangy and pungent. Daydream's terpenes include a mix of myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene.
All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g and 3.5 g of dried flower.
Chemdawg effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
Reported by real people like you
1,651 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
