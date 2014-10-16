About this product

Daydream (Chemdawg) is medium- to very strong- potency potential sativa-hybrid in the Sundial FLOW series. The bud is sage green with dark pistils, super sticky and thick with trichomes. It's also super stinky, with a diesel aroma that's both tangy and pungent. Daydream's terpenes include a mix of myrcene, pinene and caryophyllene.



All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g and 3.5 g of dried flower.