Sundial Cannabis
About this product
Don't be fooled by the cutesy name, vanilla-sky vibe and easy-going flavour that mixes floral and spice with hints of hops and sweetness. Pink Kush is a Legends Series indica with enough potency to punch hard and punch first (medium-strong potency up to 660 mg/g). Our full-melt bubble hash is grown and extracted from fresh-frozen flower at our Alberta facility using a solventless reverse-osmosis ice-water process, and freeze-dried to perfectly preserve the full cannabinoid and terpene profiles of each cultivar. It’s true Top Leaf—potent, flavourful and carefully crafted to produce a beautiful golden-blonde hash (1g glass package) that’s perfect for old-school joints and bongs, as well as new-school vapes and dabs.
Pink Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
514 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
38% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
30% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!