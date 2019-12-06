About this product

Don't be fooled by the cutesy name, vanilla-sky vibe and easy-going flavour that mixes floral and spice with hints of hops and sweetness. Pink Kush is a Legends Series indica with enough potency to punch hard and punch first (medium-strong potency up to 660 mg/g). Our full-melt bubble hash is grown and extracted from fresh-frozen flower at our Alberta facility using a solventless reverse-osmosis ice-water process, and freeze-dried to perfectly preserve the full cannabinoid and terpene profiles of each cultivar. It’s true Top Leaf—potent, flavourful and carefully crafted to produce a beautiful golden-blonde hash (1g glass package) that’s perfect for old-school joints and bongs, as well as new-school vapes and dabs.