We named ourselves the 1964 Supply Company partly to recognize the year that Professor Mechoulam discovered the THC molecule; the psychoactive component in cannabis. The year 1964 is also emblematic of a time when people (slowly) started relaxing about the way we like to relax. It was a catalyst that propelled the modern world -- a socio-cultural revolution that changed how we think, work, discover, invent, play and create. It marked a time of change and new horizons. Public opinion began to shift from reefer madness to mad about reefer. Throughout the 60s, this movement began to revolutionize the modern world. Today, it is the legalization and democratization of cannabis that is re-opening the dialogue for change in our society. This type of paradigm shift is at the core of our brand ethos, as we strive to be a driving force in the conversations to come. We want our brand name, 1964 Supply Co., to be synonymous with these changes by joining the craft cannabis movement. It’s time to shatter stereotypes, shift paradigms and elevate the image of American Craft Cannabis - If there was ever a time to disrupt the cannabis industry and forge a new path, now is that time.

