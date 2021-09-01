Symbl Cannabis
Velvet Voyager
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Hailing from the city that never sleeps, NYC Diesel has solidly dense, grassy green buds and a very thick layer of bright orange pistils, topped with a noticeable coating of trichomes for a frost-tipped appearance. This classic sativa-dominant hybrid strain is known for its sharp diesel aroma accompanied by traces of earthy moss and sweet citrus undertones, and a distinct flavour that enthralls the taste buds with exotic red grapefruit and tart lemon.
IG: @symblcannabis
TW: @symblcannabis
FB: SymblCanada
NYC Diesel effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
698 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
31% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
31% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
