About this product

Hailing from the city that never sleeps, NYC Diesel has solidly dense, grassy green buds and a very thick layer of bright orange pistils, topped with a noticeable coating of trichomes for a frost-tipped appearance. This classic sativa-dominant hybrid strain is known for its sharp diesel aroma accompanied by traces of earthy moss and sweet citrus undertones, and a distinct flavour that enthralls the taste buds with exotic red grapefruit and tart lemon.



IG: @symblcannabis

TW: @symblcannabis

FB: SymblCanada