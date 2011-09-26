This NYC Diesel strain is a real class find. It's like if Sour Diesel is a nice cut of tenderloin steak, then NYC Diesel is the Morton's steak with the barrel-aged, rye whiskey limited edition steak sauce that you bought on the side of the road from a guy in Kentucky one time. Oh yeah. The high itself can be potent too, and a good cut will smell like a lime tree that grows grapefruits. And it doesn't have a dizzy or racy side like some Sour hybrids, or like sativa dominant hybrids in general. The sativa buzz on this one is not a cheap copout because the DANK Afghani indica genetics act as a great partner to Sour D with these unique, Kushy buds. And the Hawaiian sativa is heavenly and light--the high is not stony at all but is still strong enough to push the trademark Sour Buzz into a real punchy, quality hybrid that is worth your money.