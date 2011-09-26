NYC Diesel reviews
September 26, 2011
Aroused
Talkative
Tingly
Dizzy
A clear relative to Sour Diesel, this strain has a strong stench but a contradicting light aromatic burn. Personally it makes me FUCKING HORNY, but other benefits include peaceful, tranquil, and calming effects. Try new things while using this strain, music, movies, theater, art. Go for a walk in the park. Will not make you paranoid, just dizzy ;-)
April 1, 2015
Creative
Energetic
Happy
My new favorite from Ravens Grass, New York Diesel. What a Sour D. variant should be like! If you enjoy Cin-x and Jack Herer, check out the New York Diesel now at The Novel Tree. 22.13 THC,
February 14, 2016
This NYC Diesel strain is a real class find. It's like if Sour Diesel is a nice cut of tenderloin steak, then NYC Diesel is the Morton's steak with the barrel-aged, rye whiskey limited edition steak sauce that you bought on the side of the road from a guy in Kentucky one time. Oh yeah. The high itself can be potent too, and a good cut will smell like a lime tree that grows grapefruits. And it doesn't have a dizzy or racy side like some Sour hybrids, or like sativa dominant hybrids in general. The sativa buzz on this one is not a cheap copout because the DANK Afghani indica genetics act as a great partner to Sour D with these unique, Kushy buds. And the Hawaiian sativa is heavenly and light--the high is not stony at all but is still strong enough to push the trademark Sour Buzz into a real punchy, quality hybrid that is worth your money.
May 9, 2015
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
i think that for halloween, this flower should dress as "STANKENSTIEN". i ran 28g of fresh nugs in yo a long, slow heat purge, and the pale yellow extract i ended up with split my goddamn wig back. super smooth, diesel- chemical taste, pungent citrusy lime terps, no cough on the finish. i quicly realized the pebble sized dab was about twice as big as. was needed, but what the fuck? i enjoy so much the menopausal hot flash thats follwed by chills as my sinuses liquify, snot starts to run, my knees briefly buckle, and i promptly lose most of my hearing. for the briefest moment a thought crystallizes.....i feel like i could totally die, but its not in the least a negative sort of feeling. please, sir, may i have another?
November 9, 2014
picked up an eighth because I wanna get out and try new strains for anxiety and I was not disappointed at all this actually is my new number 1. had 3 sessions with it during some moments where I was a little on edge and was completely relieved and the best part is there's no paranoia at all towards anything to make me stress it's a fantastic strain and really appreciate it's medicinal and very strong psychoactive effects very happy!
October 28, 2014
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Titled 'Blue City Diesel' Actually felt giggly, goofy and talkative
June 21, 2016
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
11 STARS! Like a day in the Big🍏..Fast, Focused, F'n FUN! A ClearHeaded Positive hybrid for sure. Up-Mellow Kind Pure Balanced Sweet ENERGY!..AnyTime, 24/7/365..Nice 4 wake'nbake. Hippy Chick Approved, Smiles &Giggles Galore. Muscle-Melt Alert!_ Happy 💚, Open mind, Body BLISS! NYD literally Crushes my Chronic Fatigue/Pain. Calm Contentment + Peaceful Thoughts enhance my Yoga. Ethereal Ectazy...May I suggest a Taste of this lovely lady? Peace, JAH..Legalize for All WoManKind🤒
March 17, 2017
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
• trying Theraplant's holy thc-¡29!% sativa🌱for 1st time as I write.. upon diesel-y smooth exhale, i had to stable myself for the euphoric 🤛 in face!.. & i could def stop here 💨 – ¡quite happily high! –💨 if it were in my nature. But since it's not😉& bc this is a 💣 heavy-hitter, i proceed w/curious caution • • Flavor's👌🏻on-point–>🌲🍋w/lime-y undertones & has impressive terpene profile. I'm only 3 hits-in, but stopping here to take full advantage of this 🔥veryyyy-happy, mood boosting (bc i unfort/def didn't wake up this way!), energizing & focused-ambition. • this 💣5-⭐️TRUE🔥superstar-strain has even-THIS veteran takin' it slow, but SO glad I didn't miss out! • Highly recommend, but proceed w/care (& gratitude ;) if THC is ⬆️ • 🔥👌🏻✌🏽