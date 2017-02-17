ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Mexican
  • Leafly flower of Mexican

Sativa

Mexican

Mexican

Mexican refers to the indigenous varieties of cannabis (or landraces) that grow natively in this region of the world. Because of this region's latitude and climate, these native landrace strains tend to be sativa in structure and effect.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

187 reported effects from 48 people
Dry mouth 64%
Dry eyes 41%
Paranoid 31%
Headache 25%
Anxious 14%

Reviews

80

Show all

Avatar for avillax
Member since 2015
Mexican strains have bad reputation because of the brick method which causes degradation on the quality and also because it contains seeds but yesterday I went to visit a friend in his restaurant in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. I was telling him how good Marijuana was in Czech Republic and how it was mu...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Avatar for SativMex
Member since 2015
Almost all Mexican Sativa strains grow in the coast of Mexico, each landrace have different flavors, smell, color and effects. The best and most famous California Sativa Hybrids and mix Sativas have Mexican Sativa origin, since 1960's us residents have taken seeds to us to grow and breed mostly in N...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for theyardboy
Member since 2015
In reference to an earlier post, there are many wonderful varieties of Mexican sativa. For those of you who started on Mexican, the buzz is very unique. Mostly in the face and very very euphoric. Not all of it has a bad taste. It just depends on the person you know and how close the connection is to...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for rufa420
Member since 2015
I have smoke some of the real good shit in California and since i moved back down to mexico i have smoke nothing but Mexa thats how We called it here, i got amazed when i found out the incredible Mexa is grown in the state of Colima, We have a very active volvano and some of the people that libes ar...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for lovemesrd
Member since 2014
I tried Nirvanas El Dorado version of a Mexican Sativa backcross and it was one of the best strains I have ever seen. The high is the perfect mix of relaxing and energetic with extreme heavenly euphoria and absolutely no paranoia whatsoever. Amazing visual crispness and clarity that makes you just w...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain
Mexican
First strain child
AK-020
child
Second strain child
Phatt Frutty
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of MexicanUser uploaded image of MexicanUser uploaded image of MexicanUser uploaded image of MexicanUser uploaded image of MexicanUser uploaded image of MexicanUser uploaded image of Mexican
more
photos