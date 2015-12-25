KILLER GRAPE

(Killer Queen x Querkle)

• Sativa/Indica 50/50 • Harvest Window 56-65 Days

• Heavy Producer • Extremely Potent, Relaxing, & Pain Relieving



Preview:

Large fat and juicy Indica/sativa flowers covered in resins with strong grape and hashy/fruity aromatic flowers will surely wet your appetite and the very strong head and body stone will have you crawling on the floor wondering what just hit you. Prepare yourself to be devastated.



Strain Description:

Created to toss some Purple into Killer Queen one of my favorite strains from the old days. We took Vic High’s clone only Killer Queen and combined it with Querkle to make an amazing new hybrid that keeps the Killer Queen’s stony effects while adding tighter node spacing , more flavor and some purple colors to the already breath taking beauty of the Killer Queen. Large fat and juicy Indica/sativa flowers covered in resins with strong grape and hashy/fruity aromatic flowers will surely wet your appetite and very strong head and body stone that will have you crawling on the floor wondering what just hit you. Prepare yourself to be devastated. Packing a punch but with a grape candy like flavor this strain hides on the menu as an unspoken and under grown hero.



Phenotypes: Querkle dominant chunky fat clusters and Killer Queen spear shaped and both expressing purple colors.



Height: Medium stretch grows laterally.



Yield: Large yields with lots of resin and huge yields



Indoor / Outdoor



Best way to grow: Top 2-3 times to form multiple branches/ Scog Nets



Harvest: 56-65 days



Sativa / Indica: 50/50



Hybrid: Killer Queen X Querkle



High Type: Very fast and hard hitting leaving your face and head reeling and body to numb to move



Taste/ Aroma: Grapes, Sour grapes, fruity, Spicy and Hashy, earthy