A British Columbia native, Killer Queen is the outcome of an imaginative cross between G13 and Cinderella 99. Uplifting and thought-provoking, this hybrid is great for the workaholic who would like some daytime relief. The effects of this strain are felt most heavily in the face, eyes, and forehead. Upon first taste, Killer Queen takes up the fruity characteristics of Cinderella 99. The tropical flavor, however, is quickly followed by an earthy, herbal tone. If you are searching for an energizing strain that allows you to focus, Killer Queen may be just the perfect match.

754 reported effects from 90 people
Euphoric 52%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 46%
Energetic 40%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 21%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 7%
Headache 4%

Avatar for pdoane
Member since 2011
Killer Queen hits your head, forehead and eyes very hard. Your arms and body will likely pulse with a euphoric rush. Increased auditory focus. Able to write and follow thought patterns/instructions physically – mind and body are still connected. The soothing cerebral effects give way to heavy ey...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for curtisw7
Member since 2011
I REALLY like this strain! It's a very heady, Sativa dominant hybrid and you can REALLY feel the sativa! Almost as soon as you toke you feel a great tingly sensation in your face and back! It helps my ADD tremendously! Great daytime toke! Gives me a ton of energy! One of my new favorites!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for ultrapop
Member since 2015
5 STARS right off the top! I took this due to the G13 blood line; a strain I have always loved. Under the scope it's a sugar coated affair, tricomes everywhere which means your grinder will be rewarding you with lovely SWEET kief. My 1/8 was one big flower and sticky as well. This ground down to a n...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocused
Avatar for begirl68
Member since 2018
I am new to cannabis & have been experimenting with different strains for a few months. I have a low tolerance & I don't like to feel sleepy or super stoned. I am mainly looking to manage stress/ADHD during the day. I've found that a Sativa or Sativa dominant hybrid with a lower THC (under 15% ish...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for OregonsFinest
Member since 2012
This strain is truly a work of art. A Northwest favorite know mostly around Oregon from Jasper Hill Farms. One of the best smelling, best tasting strains EVER! With tons of medicinal benefit. An absolute must try.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappySleepy
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Jack the Ripper
Jack the Ripper
More focusingLeafly flower for Super Sour Diesel
Super Sour Diesel
More creativeLeafly flower for Jack Skellington
Jack Skellington
More focusingLeafly flower for Moonshine Haze
Moonshine Haze
More energeticLeafly flower for Casey Jones
Casey Jones
More gigglyLeafly flower for Headband
Headband
More popularLeafly flower for Kali Mist
Kali Mist
More upliftingLeafly flower for Vortex
Vortex
More focusing
search by similar

Lineage

First strain parent
G13
parent
Second strain parent
Cinderella 99
parent
Strain
Killer Queen
First strain child
Killer Grape
child
Second strain child
Kill Bill
child

