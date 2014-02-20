ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
G13 is a very strong strain of cannabis indica that is the subject of many urban legends. According to some accounts, the CIA, FBI, and other agencies gathered the best strains of marijuana from breeders all over the world. At a super-secret installation at the University of Mississippi, they bred many new super hybrids in the late 1960s. Allegedly, a single cutting of this plant was liberated by an unnamed technician and bred for the masses.

Although the legends are probably not true, G13 delivers effects like no other. If you have the opportunity, definitely partake in this strain.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

6034 reported effects from 769 people
Euphoric 58%
Relaxed 58%
Happy 57%
Uplifted 39%
Sleepy 33%
Dry mouth 35%
Dry eyes 20%
Dizzy 8%
Paranoid 6%
Headache 4%

Reviews

1,063

Avatar for n_falk
Member since 2017
I just packed the bong twice thinking that it was gonna be a normal ass night but nah it's 6:26 pm and I don't even remember putting these pajamas on
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Migl
Member since 2010
Another one of my top faves. Makes doing public activities more fun. I find myself talkative and wanting to hang out. Relieves anxiety and creates tranquility.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for PotsterBoy
Member since 2015
Versatile strain when wanting that extra strong pain and stress relieve by itself or, as I have found, mixed with other strains. I like to mix with a High-CBD strain (IMC-Blue Suede Shoes) to get the immediate pain and stress relief without feeling stoned or much affected. It also works well with ...
Reported
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for kittysezmeow
Member since 2014
This weed is how I became a Christian for a good few hours. I got anxious at a party, so my friends and I excused ourselves for a few minutes. We loaded into a car and smoked some of this. After my first hit, I fell into my friend's lap and began batting at her long hair and told her how much I lov...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Indaking
Member since 2014
G13 was the first heavy Indica I smoked. It was the (unknown at the time) beginning of what is now my quest and intention to discover, collect, grow and experience all the best Indicas and to share with all those who wish it. This is one of the most top of the line Indicas with many fun stories of...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Similar strains

Leafly flower for Northern Lights
Northern Lights
More popularLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Kosher Kush
Kosher Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Mr. Nice
Mr. Nice
More linaloolLeafly flower for Platinum OG
Platinum OG
More hungryLeafly flower for OG #18
OG #18
More tinglyLeafly flower for XXX OG
XXX OG
More linaloolLeafly flower for LA Confidential
LA Confidential
More humulene
Lineage

Strain
G13
First strain child
G13 Diesel
child
Second strain child
C13 Haze
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of G13User uploaded image of G13User uploaded image of G13User uploaded image of G13User uploaded image of G13User uploaded image of G13User uploaded image of G13
