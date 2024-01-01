Logo for the brand The Helpful Monkey, LLC

The Helpful Monkey, LLC

Makers of simple helpful things.

Our story

Our Mission is to design, engineer, produce and sell Simple, high margin, low risk products with compelling value to users. (Easier said than done, so we are always monkeying with new ideas).

A seasoned entrepreneurial team with extensive large corporation and start-up experience. Veterans with over 80 years combined experience in the areas of Strategic planning, product development, manufacturing, sales management, channel management, product management, PR, and marketing (B2B/B2C/internet/mass marketing).

Shop by category

Additional information

Visit website
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

The material provided on Leafly is intended for educational and informational purposes only. Leafly is not engaged in rendering medical service or advice and the information provided is not a substitute for a professional medical opinion. If you have a medical problem, please contact a qualified health professional.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.