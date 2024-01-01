About this product
Our live resin THCp disposable vape was made for the potency seeker who wants juicy fruit flavor with a touch of authentic cannabis (from our authentic live resin. 99% of live resin brands only contain ‘live’ terpenes and not live resin!
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, our live resin THCp vape offers a potent experience in the palm of your hand. With an expertly combined ratio of cannabinoids, including Delta 8, THCp, HHC, and cultivar-specific live resin (we don’t mix cultivars so we can have more targeted effects) we harness the psychotropic compounds of cannabis and CBD to bring you a comprehensive high that stands out from the rest.
Explore our extensive selection of THCP and Live Resin Products to find exactly what you're looking for. If you have any questions or need more details about our Live Resin THCp Disposable: 3g, feel free to reach out via our contact form, call us at (503) 438-67835, or email wholesale@thehempcollect.com. Our expert team is here to help.
Live Resin THCp Disposable: 3g
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a bulk wholesale supplier that also sells direct to consumers under the brand " Modern Herb Co. "
Our products are formulated with CBD Live Resin & Delta 8 then combined with cannabinoids to target effects in our Daytrip, Anytime & Knockout blends.
Our products can ship to states that have not yet legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours. All our products are full panel tested and include COAs to ensure safety & potency.
WHAT IS DELTA 8
Delta-8 is a psychotropic compound similar to Delta-9. The effect of Delta 8 is a more clear-headed, less debilitating, euphoric experience, as compared to Delta 9. Cannabis consumers who experience anxiety or paranoia prefer Delta 8, which does not have that effect.
WHAT IS LIVE RESIN
Live Resin is a type of extract that is considered higher quality than most others. Unlike standard extracts which are pulled from dried plant matter including leaves and stems, our Live Resin is hand harvested, uses only the flowers and is extracted off of fresh frozen never dried. This makes a more phytochemical rich extract that is more therueptically beneficial.
