About this product
About this strain
Gelonade effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
69 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
40% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Headache
5% of people say it helps with headache
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
13% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
8% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!