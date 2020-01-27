ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gelonade reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelonade.

Avatar for cyos19
Member since 2019
I was very skeptical, considering the high price for an 1/8th. After hitting this out of a bong, it is fair to say that it is #1 Sativa for a reason. The label claims it is only 25% THC but hits like a 40% THC. This has to be a strain on everyone's list. 10/10 recommend.
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for jeannielopez
Member since 2020
Spicy and smooth
TalkativeTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Chem10253
Member since 2020
Honestly this strain drained me of all my anxiety and pain. Gave me a surprising amount of energy while keeping me high for hours. 10/10 and my god the taste!
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHungryUplifted
