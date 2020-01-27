We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Gelonade.
Reviews
3
cyos19
Member since 2019
I was very skeptical, considering the high price for an 1/8th. After hitting this out of a bong, it is fair to say that it is #1 Sativa for a reason. The label claims it is only 25% THC but hits like a 40% THC. This has to be a strain on everyone's list. 10/10 recommend.