Strawpicanna effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
78% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
14% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
