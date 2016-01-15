Loading…
Four-Star General - Coming Soon!

INDICA-DOMINANT THC 18% - 24% CBD <1%

STAR DAWG X TRES DAWG

Four-Star General's bud features bright greens and purples, but don't be fooled by its vibrancy—this is a command-and-conquer kush that comes locked and loaded with potent THC levels. Descended from a combination of "Dawg" family strains, it stands alone as a modern cannabis hero.

Four Star General effects

Hungry
75% of people report feeling hungry
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
