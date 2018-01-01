Tweed
Bakerstreet 510 Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Tweed’s 510-threaded vape cartridge featuring the indica-dominant strain Hindu Kush, said to originate from the Hindu Kush mountain range located along the Pakistan and Afghanistan border. This product contains the terpene beta-caryophyllene, known to contribute to the aroma and flavours of cloves and hops. Terpineol and Limonene terpenes are also found in this product, responsible for the sweet notes found in fruits like apples, lemons and oranges. Each 1ml cartridge contains 830mg of THC, just screw in a 510-threaded battery and it’s ready to use.
Hindu Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
880 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
31% of people say it helps with insomnia
