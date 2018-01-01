About this product

Tweed’s 510-threaded vape cartridge featuring the indica-dominant strain Hindu Kush, said to originate from the Hindu Kush mountain range located along the Pakistan and Afghanistan border. This product contains the terpene beta-caryophyllene, known to contribute to the aroma and flavours of cloves and hops. Terpineol and Limonene terpenes are also found in this product, responsible for the sweet notes found in fruits like apples, lemons and oranges. Each 1ml cartridge contains 830mg of THC, just screw in a 510-threaded battery and it’s ready to use.