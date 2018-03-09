About this product
Tweed Green Cush is a sativa-dominant strain with high THC and minimal amounts of CBD. Green Cush is a cross of '89 Super Sativa Seed Club Skunk #1 and an Afghani Landrace strain. Its buds are dense and covered in trichomes. Some associate sweet, fruity, or floral flavours with the Green Cush strain.
About this strain
Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
Green Crack effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
