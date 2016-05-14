About this product

We took Penelope, our balanced hybrid strain, and turned it into these discreet and convenient cannabis softgels. Each softgel is made using non-GMO, coconut-derived MCT oil and pure cannabis extract. First time? We recommend starting with a single, low dose softgel and waiting a day before upping your consumption, if required.



Available in:



2.5 mg THC + 2.5 mg CBD per Softgel

15 or 60 Softgels per container

10 mg THC + 8 mg CBD per Softgel

15 or 60 Softgels per container



REMEMBER to START LOW and GO SLOW when it comes to consuming softgels.