About this product

8-14% THC | 7-13% CBD

Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls are evenly milled, and machine rolled for a consistent burn. Each is made with quality whole-bud Skunk Haze, a hybrid strain with balanced THC and CBD levels. With buds that are dense and coloured with bright pistils, Skunk Haze's dominant α-Pinene and supporting β-Pinene terpene profile gives this strain rich aromas of cedar wood and pine. Along with earthy, citrus notes from Myrcene. Skunk Haze is said to be a cross of Afghani, Colombian, Central South American and Thai/Indian landrace genetics with a CBD cultivar. Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls come in resealable, recyclable packaging, and are ready to go when you are.