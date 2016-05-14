Tweed
8-14% THC | 7-13% CBD
Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls are evenly milled, and machine rolled for a consistent burn. Each is made with quality whole-bud Skunk Haze, a hybrid strain with balanced THC and CBD levels. With buds that are dense and coloured with bright pistils, Skunk Haze's dominant α-Pinene and supporting β-Pinene terpene profile gives this strain rich aromas of cedar wood and pine. Along with earthy, citrus notes from Myrcene. Skunk Haze is said to be a cross of Afghani, Colombian, Central South American and Thai/Indian landrace genetics with a CBD cultivar. Tweed 3x0.5g pre-rolls come in resealable, recyclable packaging, and are ready to go when you are.
Skunk Haze effects
Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.
Reported by real people like you
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
47% of people report feeling focused
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
