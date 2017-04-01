UP Cannabis
About this product
Cold Creek Kush is a uniquely dark green indica flower, characterized by its rich trichome density and amber pistils at maturity.
Expect to dive into a pungent pool of gracious earthy aromas and sweet undertones of grape and citrus, thanks to ocimene, pinene and caryophyllene. We take special care during cultivation and post-harvest to ensure those terpene-rich trichomes remain nice and fresh until you open your stash.
This flower’s legendary parents, MK Ultra and Chemdawg, provide this strain a strong THC potential.
Perfect for hanging around a lazy river or cooking UP a mouthwatering meal.
All UP flower promises to deliver 20% THC and UP on each batch it releases. Guaranteed.
Cold Creek Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
21% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!