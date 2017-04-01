About this product

Cold Creek Kush is a uniquely dark green indica flower, characterized by its rich trichome density and amber pistils at maturity.



Expect to dive into a pungent pool of gracious earthy aromas and sweet undertones of grape and citrus, thanks to ocimene, pinene and caryophyllene. We take special care during cultivation and post-harvest to ensure those terpene-rich trichomes remain nice and fresh until you open your stash.



This flower’s legendary parents, MK Ultra and Chemdawg, provide this strain a strong THC potential.



Perfect for hanging around a lazy river or cooking UP a mouthwatering meal.

All UP flower promises to deliver 20% THC and UP on each batch it releases. Guaranteed.