About this product
Meet Live Sugar Diamonds by Verse Concentrates – our premium line of Live extracts focusing on translating the essence of the living plant into the extract itself. This extract is produced through ultra-cold hydrocarbon extraction techniques using fresh-frozen Guava x BC Blueberry buds. Extract artisans transform the product into having a shimmering, jelly-like consistency comprised of a whipped terpene syrup and granular sugar crystals. Our carefully executed method of flash freezing fresh buds locks in and preserves the delicate and volatile flavour compounds of the strain: Guava x BC Blueberry, a premium strain by Dinafem Seeds, proudly grown in the heart of the Okanagan Valley, BC. This strain has been carefully selected for qualities that reflect Verse; tropical fruits, citrus, and blueberries with gassy and pine undertones, produced by lead terpenes: limonene, α-humulene, guaiol, nerolidol and myrcene. It comes in a premium glass container for freshness. Verse: write the future.
About this strain
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
Guava effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with