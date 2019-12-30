We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Guava.
Reviews
4
Patfromboston
Member since 2020
a great, strong smelling sativa. great for appetite, as well.
was able to try this strain relatively inexpensively in the La area. can't beat quality at a good price ($25 an 1/8 @ green earth collective).
Really beautiful smell, really fruity and lives up to its name, if you've ever had a carton of Guava juice you'll recognise this flavour instantly. The flavour is very potent when exhaling slowly. The smoke is very smooth to intake, and the high is slow hitting but powerful. Good for an early eve...