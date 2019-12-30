ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Guava reviews

4

Avatar for Patfromboston
Member since 2020
a great, strong smelling sativa. great for appetite, as well. was able to try this strain relatively inexpensively in the La area. can't beat quality at a good price ($25 an 1/8 @ green earth collective).
Avatar for Gavino37
Member since 2020
Nice body high really nice earthy smell with a hint of cheese. I can sit back and really relax to this strain. Defiantly great for back pain
Avatar for birdiesbuds
Member since 2019
Really beautiful smell, really fruity and lives up to its name, if you've ever had a carton of Guava juice you'll recognise this flavour instantly. The flavour is very potent when exhaling slowly. The smoke is very smooth to intake, and the high is slow hitting but powerful. Good for an early eve...
Sleepy
