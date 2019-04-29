ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1073 people reported 6909 effects
Relaxed 54%
Happy 50%
Euphoric 47%
Uplifted 38%
Creative 27%
Stress 27%
Anxiety 22%
Depression 22%
Pain 19%
Insomnia 12%
Dry mouth 23%
Dry eyes 11%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 4%

Avatar for kayelle
Member since 2016
Gelato is amazing. A good solid floating peaceful feel. It's a heavy hitter and I was lifted after just one bowl... It allowed me to relax.. Still hold conversations and made everything feel so great. I took a shower about 20 min after I finish blowing and OMG the shower was amazing.. Then my husb...
Reported
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for errzy
Member since 2015
I know it's an odd statement to make; but this strain made me feel good. But not in that way. It made me feel good...about myself. There should be another label for strain ratings "raises self-esteem" here. This would be my first vote.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for BaronOfBud
Member since 2015
Gelato #33 aka "Larry Bird" phenotype from Cookie Fam Genetics. My personal fav of the Gelato Phenotypes. Hard to find in Southern Cali, know a place in the valley that gets bud from the bay. Incredibly dense and super frosty, with lots of dark purple. Smells and tastes like the sweet dessert it's n...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Steamer2k14
Member since 2014
I picked up some gelato #45 while I was in sf and was surprised by everything about it. My anxiety disappeared and all my aches from the car ride back melted away almost instantly. This is truly A+ flower, don't pass it up if you can get it.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Totsy2
Member since 2017
Absolutely fantastic high. No foggy headed feeling and you actually feel like doing chores. mood improves 100% with no anxiety. This strain really helps me with my anxiety and depression. I'm not so angry all of the time and I tend to be nicer to the people I love. Bottom line, if you have depressio...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Similar strains

Photos

Found in

Lineage

First strain parent
Thin Mint GSC
parent
Second strain parent
Sherbert
parent
Strain
Gelato
First strain child
The Bling
child
Second strain child
VVS Chem
child

Products with Gelato

Good reads

What Are You Smoking, episode 79: Mr. Sherbinski
What Are You Smoking, episode 79: Mr. Sherbinski
Alien Labs, Sherbinski, and The Village Run California from Sacramento
Alien Labs, Sherbinski, and The Village Run California from Sacramento
Leafly’s 2018 Strain of the Year
Leafly’s 2018 Strain of the Year