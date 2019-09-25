BlackJack feminized seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. BlackJack has been derived from: Black Domina x Jock Horror. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. BlackJack feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 130 to 170 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 and 270 cm and will yield 500 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, pepper and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, focused, happy, relaxed, uplifting.