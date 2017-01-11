ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

4.1 312 reviews

Black Domina

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Working with four prime examples of Cannabis Afghanica led Sensi Seeds to blend the world's finest indica genetics into a rapid-flowering, crystal-coated hybrid: Black Domina. Combining desirable features from the Northern Lights, Ortega, Hash Plant, and Afghani SA has made this strain equally suited to the needs of commercial growers, connoisseurs, and first-time cultivators. Black Domina delivers a spicy pepper aroma alongside overwhelming relaxation and sleepiness, making this strain ideal for late night use.

Relaxed 60%
Sleepy 52%
Happy 48%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 33%
Stress 43%
Pain 37%
Insomnia 34%
Anxiety 31%
Depression 19%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 19%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

thatgoodgreen
Member since 2011
The heavy narcotic indica I was searching for. This underrated gem is a proper night time med. As a sufferer of ulcerative colitis, Black D helps to keep the cramping down and kill the pain, stress and anxiety associated with chronic illness. This allows for a peaceful nights rest when it is nee...
HappyHungrySleepy
BiddyDeats
Member since 2015
Black Domina is easily my favorite strain of weed, and I say this as someone who smokes indicas and sativas equally. What really sets this strain apart is the powerful, narcotic euphoria that comes with a BD high. The feeling is like nothing else, but it has similarities with opiates. The body start...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Anonymous
Member since 2010
I got an eighth of this stuff and it was definitely worth it! When I picked a nug out of the container, I could immediately tell it was a high quality bud. The nugs were completely caked with trich's and were also had a distinct lime green color to them. You don't need much of this to feel good....
TalkativeTinglyUplifted
pax-182
Member since 2014
Wow! What a strain. Probably the strongest indica I've ever had. Absolutely covered in crystals. Extremely smooth to vape, and excellent in flavor. You're likely not to remember specific details about your evening vaping this one.
HungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
BurninateDabs
Member since 2016
I've been trying to be more picky with my 5 stars when I'm rating a strain. However this strains an easy 5 stars. Lately I've been trying a few strains with this as a parent; Sweet Black Angel, Black Mamba, and Black Ice. All as wonderful as the parent. It is such a good sedative. I have been on me...
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
Ortega
parent
Second strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Strain
Black Domina
First strain child
Electric Black Mamba
child
Second strain child
White Domina
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

