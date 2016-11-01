Chemdawg feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Chemdawg has been derived from: OG Kush x Sour Diesel x Afghan. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a low mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Chemdawg feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 70 and 125 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 250 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, pine, diesel, kush, sour, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, creative, energetic, euphoric, focused, powerful.



View all details about Chemdawg feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Chemdawg feminized seeds today and grow your own!