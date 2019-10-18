Critical autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 30% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Critical has been derived from: Critical x Lowryder. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Critical autoflowering feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 55 and 65 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 and 110 cm and will yield 70 to 200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, fruity, lemon, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, calming, creative, giggly, hungry, sleepy, uplifting.



View all details about Critical autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Critical autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!