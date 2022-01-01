Critical regular seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Critical has been derived from: Big Bud x Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 53 to 59 days. Critical regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 to 80 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 to 200 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, spicy, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy.



