Jack Widow feminized seeds grow into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Jack Widow has been derived from: Jack Herer x White Widow. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 54 days. Jack Widow feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 120 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 300 cm and will yield 800 to 1000 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: lemon, incense, skunk, spicy and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, sleepy.



